Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 2,977,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.04 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

