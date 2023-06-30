Raymond James Increases Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $13.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

WEAV opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $722.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.72. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Weave Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

