Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 51job

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reissued by analysts at 51job in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

RYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

