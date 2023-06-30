Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 168,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $98.00 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

