RBG (LON:RBGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 1424999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.25 ($0.36).

RBG Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.30. The stock has a market cap of £24.31 million, a P/E ratio of 339.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

RBG Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.