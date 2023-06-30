REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 648,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,151,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

REACT Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at REACT Group

In other news, insider Michael Joyce sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,264.46). Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

