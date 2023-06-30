Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION):

6/29/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00.

6/29/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $32.00.

6/27/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00.

6/15/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00.

5/22/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $59,714,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

