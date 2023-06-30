Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Red Emperor Resources Stock Down 99.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 38.58 and a quick ratio of 38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09.

About Red Emperor Resources

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

