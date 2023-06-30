ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.14 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 299% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $834.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 211.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00358327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

