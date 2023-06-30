Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,834 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Grey were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 220,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 81,726 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 26.9% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,375,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 291,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 134.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 724,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGRY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,979. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $339.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

