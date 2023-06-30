Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,406 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 708,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,719. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

