Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 203,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

