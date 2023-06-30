Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 21,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.57. The stock had a trading volume of 242,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,863. The firm has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.97.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

