Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 4,110 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. 317,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.