Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,559 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

