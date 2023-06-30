Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.09. The stock had a trading volume of 322,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,401. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.