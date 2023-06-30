Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $875.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $708.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $758.63 and a 200-day moving average of $759.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $434,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.