Reliant Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,040,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

YUM stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

