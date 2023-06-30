Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. Progressive has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

