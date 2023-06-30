RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Up 127.4% in June

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,718,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RSPI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 3,922,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,230. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331,095.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.