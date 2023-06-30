Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REVBW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,587. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
