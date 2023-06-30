Reviewing Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Free Report) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starry Group and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group $29.86 million 0.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A TIM $4.17 billion 1.74 $323.63 million $0.64 23.36

Profitability

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

This table compares Starry Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% TIM 7.58% 7.10% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Starry Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Starry Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 51,685.71%. TIM has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than TIM.

Volatility and Risk

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Starry Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

(Free Report)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TIM

(Free Report)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is founded in 2013 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.