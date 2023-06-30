RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.83%.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

