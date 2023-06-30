Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 129,749 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $65,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 435,097 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.