Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 233 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,326. The company has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.