Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 7,287 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Amdocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amdocs by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,702. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

