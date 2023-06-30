Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 8,920 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.49. 22,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,324. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

