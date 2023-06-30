Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 9,607 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 120,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

