Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.92. 1,188,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,200. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

