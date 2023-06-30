Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.24 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,342 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 147,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a report on Wednesday.

Relx Trading Up 1.5 %

Relx Company Profile

NYSE RELX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $33.42. 268,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.