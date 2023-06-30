Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $77.33. 75,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

