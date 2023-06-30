Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,171,000 after purchasing an additional 714,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 775,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,655. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

