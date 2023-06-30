Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $22.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,477.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,338. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,537.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,486.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.