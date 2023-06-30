Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,684 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. 2,660,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

