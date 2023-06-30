Robert Andrade Sells 7,500 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) CFO Robert Andrade sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,039.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Andrade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,666. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $233.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FENC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.