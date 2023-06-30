RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Trading Up 5.4%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 108,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 36,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative net margin of 4,533.66% and a negative return on equity of 322.79%.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

