Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $155.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The stock has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,154,047. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

