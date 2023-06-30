Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 470 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,769,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

