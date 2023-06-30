Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Initiates Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Roku by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Roku by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Roku by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.