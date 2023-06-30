Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $44.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.