Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.