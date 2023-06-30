Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW) Short Interest Up 174.2% in June

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Rose Hill Acquisition Trading Up 36.6 %

ROSEW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 13,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,493. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.

About Rose Hill Acquisition

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

