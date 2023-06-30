Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
