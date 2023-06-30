Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,792. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 128,706 shares of company stock worth $375,292. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

