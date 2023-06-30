Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.58

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 48611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$105.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
