Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SBR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $959.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 986.95% and a net margin of 97.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

