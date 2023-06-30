Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 58.com

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report)‘s stock had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 58.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.69.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.63. 425,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. Saia has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $57,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 269,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.