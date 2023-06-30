Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Salesforce stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

