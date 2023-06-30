Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

CRM opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 553.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

