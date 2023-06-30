SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $14,145.13 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,474.22 or 1.00023966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02609791 USD and is up 12.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,574.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

