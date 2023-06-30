Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter.

Salzgitter Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.0714 dividend. This is a positive change from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is 4.22%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

